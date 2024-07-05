Two cops suspended on charges of 'molesting' woman pilgrim in Kedarnath

Dehradun: Two police sub-inspectors have been suspended on charges of molesting a woman pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh in Kedarnath a year ago. Sub-inspector Kuldeep Negi and Kedarnath Station House Officer Manjul Rawat were suspended on the basis of the recommendation of an inquiry committee, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP), Vishakha Ashok Bhadane told PTI.

The woman had come to visit Kedarnath in May, 2023 along with eight of her friends. After visiting the Himalayan temple, her friends returned by the heli service. However, she was left behind as there was no space in the helicopter. While she was waiting for the next sortie to be ferried back the weather turned bad and the heli service had to be suspended for the day.

As there were no proper lodging arrangements at the temple, she sought Rawat's help. He asked her to stay at the police camp for the night saying a woman constable will be deployed there for her security, the SP said quoting the woman's complaint in this regard.