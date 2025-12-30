Menu
Uttarakhand: 7 dead, 12 injured as bus falls into gorge

Almora Senior Superintendent of Police said the accident occurred when the buwent out of control and plunged into a gorge six kilometers before Bhikiyasain.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 17:03 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 17:03 IST
