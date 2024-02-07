Uttarakhand becomes first state to pass Uniform Civil Code Bill, CM Dhami says state scripting history

Uttarakhand will now become the first state after Independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it is not an ordinary legislation.

"With its passage, a small state like Uttarakhand will script history," he said.

He said the UCC will create equal laws for men and women across all faiths and will help create a non-partisan and non-discriminatory society. It will especially protect the rights of women and put an end to their exploitation, Dhami said.

The hill state’s small tribal community is exempted from the proposed law, which also mandates registration of live-in relationships.

Children born of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and deserted women will be entitled to maintenance from their partners.

The bill effectively bans polygamy and 'halala' practised among a section of Muslims. Marriages, though, can be solemnised through separate rituals, like saptapadi, nikah and anand karaj, followed by different communities.

The bill applies to the whole of Uttarakhand and to people from the state living outside.