Uttarakhand bus accident: Amit Shah condoles loss of lives

A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Almora district, killing 36 people and injuring 24.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:13 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 09:13 IST
