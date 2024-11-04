Uttarakhand bus accident: Amit Shah condoles loss of lives

<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/36-killed-as-bus-falls-into-gorge-in-uttarakhand-cm-dhami-announces-rs-4-lakh-ex-gratia-3260856">bus accident</a> in Uttarakhand's Almora district.</p>.<p>A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Almora district, killing 36 people and injuring 24.</p>.154 injured, 8 seriously, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival.<p>"The bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration is providing immediate treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.</p>