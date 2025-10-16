<p>Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pushkar-singh-dhami">Pushkar Singh Dhami</a> on Wednesday announced the formation of a Border Area Development Council in the state to improve facilities and services in border regions.</p>.<p>In his address at the fourth Border Mountain Children's Science Festival in Guptkashi, Rudraprayag, Dhami explained that the council would work to enhance infrastructure in these areas.</p>.<p>He also highlighted the establishment of innovation centres in border districts, focusing on disaster management, health, and education.</p>.<p>The chief minister engaged with child scientists from various districts on topics like climate change, water conservation, and disaster management.</p>.Forest personnel posted in Uttarakhand's remote areas to receive housing allowance: Pushkar Singh Dhami.<p>Dhami noted that these young minds would be provided new opportunities for growth.</p>.<p>Speaking on the broader national context, Dhami lauded the achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India is reaching new heights in innovation, research, and self-reliance.</p>.<p>He also mentioned that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dehradun">Dehradun</a> would soon be home to the country's fifth science city, a significant achievement for a state like Uttarakhand.</p>