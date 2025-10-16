Menu
Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces formation of Border Area Development Council

Dhami also highlighted the establishment of innovation centres in border districts, focusing on disaster management, health, and education.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 03:47 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 03:47 IST
