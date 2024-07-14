Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Over 24 people injured after bus falls of bridge near Har ki Pauri

The injured passengers of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus have been admitted to the Haridwar district hospital, Rodi Belwala police post in-charge Yashveer Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 17:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Haridwar: More than two dozen passengers were injured, four critically, after a bus fell off a bridge near the Har ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar city on Sunday, police said.

The injured passengers of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus have been admitted to the Haridwar district hospital, Rodi Belwala police post in-charge Yashveer Singh said.

The condition of four people is critical, he said.

The bus of the UPSRTC's Moradabad depot fell off the bridge over the Deendayal parking area, Singh said and added that some cars at the parking lot were also damaged.

He said as soon as information about the accident was received, police reached the spot and started rescue operations.

The reason behind the accident is being ascertained, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 July 2024, 17:46 IST
India NewsUttarakhandBus accidentBridgeHaridwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT