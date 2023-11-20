Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Five-option plan to rescue trapped workers

New Delhi: Five different options are being worked out to rescue the workers trapped at Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, the Road Transport Ministry said on Sunday.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is creating another 6-inch pipeline for food and drilling of 39m out of 60m is completed.
Once this tunnel is ready, it will facilitate delivery of more food items, the ministry added. Road, Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain said the government is in constant touch with the workers to keep up their morale.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has started working on another vertical pipeline for the supply of essential items after the Border Roads Organization completed building an approach road.
Meanwhile, NHIDCL will continue to drill from Silkyara-end after working safety arrangements. To facilitate this, the Army has prepared the box culvert. A canopy framework is being made to ensure workers’ safety. Work on pipeline laying will recommence on Monday.
On Sunday night Tehri Hydroelectric Development Corporation (THDC) will start work of micro tunneling from Barkot-end, for which heavy machinery has already been mobilised.
Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) will do the vertical drilling to rescue the trapped workers. Accordingly, equipment has been mobilized from Gujarat and Odisha, through Railways as being 75-tonne equipment it could not be airlifted. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has also started the initial work for vertical drilling from Barkot-end.