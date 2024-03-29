V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for neutralising 'anti-national' narrative regarding judiciary

Speaking at an event at the Indian Institute of Public Administration here, Dhankhar said India is a democratic nation with a robust judicial system which cannot be compromised by any individual or group.

"We have to be extremely careful, sensitive and proactive in neutralising anti-national narrative with respect to our robust judicial system, our democratic fabric and what we have attained," Dhankhar said.

"It is that institution of Judiciary that has met at midnight, that has met on a holiday (and) imparted relief. Can we target our institutions because they conduct themselves in a particular manner," he added.

He said the Judiciary can have a point of view on a particular issue which will not be palatable to the government and it has happened on several occasions.

"It is their (Judiciary's) job," he said.

"But if a group of people without being registered or recognised party act as a political party. What do we do? They are not accountable. They get traction. We must rise above it," he said.