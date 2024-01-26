Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti: Republic Day parade dazzled by cultural extravaganza celebrating women power

New Delhi: In a spectacular display of cultural richness and "Nari Shakti", the third edition of the "Vande Bharatam" in the Republic Day parade of Friday showcased the theme "Cultural expression of women power - accomplishment through resolve".

A group of 1,500 dancers under the banner of "Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti" graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. The performance showcased 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.