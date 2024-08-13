Version 2.0 of ‘FloodWatch India’ mobile app launched

“Version 2.0 of the app provides current information at additional 392 flood monitoring stations, taking up the total number of stations to 592, thus imparting users with an extensive and detailed overview of flood conditions across the country,” a statement from the Ministry said.

The latest version mobile app also provides additional information regarding the storage positions of 150 major reservoirs in the country which shall help in better understanding of the possible flood situation in their downstream areas, said the statement.

‘FloodWatch India’, developed in-house by the Central Water Commission, utilizes advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modeling and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts. The user-friendly app presents all the information in 2 languages - English and Hindi – and is available in readable and audio broadcast format. The app also provides flood forecasts at the nearest location where users can check the flood situation at the station nearest to them on the home page itself, the statement said.

The ‘FloodWatch India’ app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices, providing widespread accessibility to users globally. The app can be downloaded free of charge from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

