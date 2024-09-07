Vinesh to wrestle with politics; 'scam' race heats up in Karnataka; #MeToo movement spills over

Welcome reader!

After a heartbreak at the Paris Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat is now set to wrestle with the beast that is Indian politics as polls approach in multiple states.

Joining the Congress with Bajrang Punia amid much fanfare, Phogat, the face of the wrestlers' protest against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, is set to contest the Haryana Assembly Elections, where she could very well be pitted against cousin Babita Phogat, who represents the BJP.

Elsehwere in India, poll preparations have begun as well, with Jammu and Kashmir set to see its first election in over a decade, and the shadow of a fallen Shivaji (statue) and an apologetic PM haunting the ruling coalition in Maharashtra ahead of the polls.

Kolkata and West Bengal continue to simmer over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, with politics around the issue now eclipsing the issue itself—that of pervasive rape culture and lack of safety for women.

Down south, BJP and Congress are continuing to trade barbs over who committed the biggest 'scam' in Karnataka, while revelations in the wake of the release of the Hema Committee report have now spilled across southern states, with similar reports being called for in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Mudslinging in Maharashtra