Viral video of Hyderabad couple kissing atop moving car divides netizens

The video was posted on X on October 15 and has garnered over three lakh views.

“@hydcitypolice Please look into it and take necessary action for the sake of public safety,” posted one user. Another user angrily added, "The BRS administration or POLICE AUTHORITIES should file stringent action for such unruly behaviour by the so-called responsible citizens of Greater Hyderabad (sic)".

Disagreeing, another user wrote, "I agree that this is dangerous. But what inconvenience is caused to you mam. Displaying love in public is not a crime (sic)". Another user echoed the sentiment, writing "Can you be more specific on “unsafe” driving mode? Were they overspeeding or what? If you are referring the PDA ( public display of affection) as the inconvenience to the public, let me tell you as a part of the public, please grow up."