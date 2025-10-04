Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

VP Radhakrishnan calls meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders on October 7

The meeting, which will also see the attendance of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, is called next Tuesday at the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building at 4 PM to which all floor leaders are invited.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 12:39 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaC P Radhakrishnan

Follow us on :

Follow Us