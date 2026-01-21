Menu
Wangchuk wants thermometer for experiments to improve jail barracks, says wife Angmo

In a post on X, Angmo said she met Wanghuk on Tuesday, and finally gave him books on ants and one on climate change, as was requested by the activist.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 14:37 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsDelhiSonam Wangchuk

