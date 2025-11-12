<p>Over the years, the iconic friendship between onscreen between 'Jai' and 'Veeru' remains as strong as ever onscreen. Bollywood’s shehanshah <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amitabh-bachchan">Amitabh Bachchan</a> made a heartfelt visit to his ailing friend <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra">Dharmendra</a> at his residence in Juhu.</p><p>The visit which happened shortly after Dharmendra was discharged from a Mumbai hospital following a health concern. But what made everyone’s heads turn was a heartwarming display of friendship. Big B chose to drive himself without the usual entourage or fanfare to his friend’s home. </p><p>The 83-year-old Bachchan was seen arriving in his swanky BMW around 04:00 pm, leaving the onlookers in awe with his humble gesture. Social media is buzzing with viral visuals showing Amitabh Bachchan driving himself to Dharmendra's home, navigating the heavy security barricades.</p>.Dharmendra discharged from Breach Candy Hospital.<p>Amid the family's plea for privacy, Bachchan's personal visit was viewed as a deeply respectful gesture, highlighting their five decades of friendship. Netizens are lauding the generous and sensitive action by "Big B," who clearly recognised the need for discretion at his ailing friend's home.</p><p>The friendship between Bachchan and Dharmendra dates back over five decades, officially beginning on the set of the 1975 Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy, <em>Chupke Chupke</em>. However, it was their pairing as the lovable, quick-witted mercenaries Jai and Veeru in the 1975 epic <em>Sholay</em> that cemented their status as Bollywood's most iconic duo.</p><p>On Wednesday morning, legendary actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital. He will continue his recovery at home, his family and doctor said amid intense speculation about his health. The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the south Mumbai hospital days after he was admitted there for treatment.</p><p>The family and hospital authorities did not go into any details about the tests or his condition. In a statement, the family urged for privacy and asked people to respect the actor, reminding them that "he loves you", a reference to how Dharmendra signs off many of his Instagram videos to fans.</p><p>The living legend became the latest high-profile figure to check on Dharmendra's health. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda and others visited Dharmendra at the hospital to check on his health.</p>