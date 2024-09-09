Watch | 'Lower your pitch': CJI D Y Chandrachud raps SC advocate for raising voice

The Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, on Monday warned Supreme Court advocate Koustav Bagchi for raising his voice and addressing the 'gallery outside the court.'
During the second day of hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, the CJI interrupted proceedings to warn advocate Bagchi for his demeanor and loud pitch, further asking him to address the judges, not the audience.
"Are you trying to address the gallery outside the court? I've been noticing your demeanor for the last two hours. Can you first lower your pitch? Listen to the Chief Justice. Don't raise your voice, lower your pitch. Second, you're addressing three judges in front of you, not the large audience which is watching these proceedings on the video conferencing platform," CJI told Bagchi.
The clip of this interaction went viral on social media, with many including the TMC official handle on X, who said nothing else can be expected from a "half-time advocate, full-time BJP karyakarta".
"But what else can we expect from a loudmouth half-time advocate, full-time BJP karyakarta Koustav Bagchi who thinks courtroom decorum can be bulldozed like everything else under their rule?
Today, the Hon’ble Chief Justice rightfully pulled him up for his misconduct," TMC said in their post on X, reacting to the video.
Published 09 September 2024, 10:49 IST