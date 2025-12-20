Media’s slow shift on disability coverage gains momentum

<p>For many persons with disabilities (PwD) and those working in the sector, 2026 is likely to mark an inflection point in media coverage, both in India and abroad.</p>.<p>Narratives about disability are steadily pivoting towards the social model – one that focuses on removing barriers rather than viewing disability as an illness. This shift is being driven by growing attention on the role of technology.</p>.<p>For decades, media coverage followed the medical model, portraying disability as an illness to be cured. Media focus largely remained on human interest stories of overcoming adversity.</p>.<p>A gradual transition to the social model is under way, influenced by widespread technology access, particularly smartphones. In the “Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom, 2025” from India’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, access has risen from near zero before 2010 to around 97% among 15–22-year-olds, including disabled youth.</p>.Workers without work: Why skills matter more than ever.<p>Affordable Android devices with TalkBack (screen reader) software and iPhones with ‘VoiceOver’ have enabled independent access to banking through UPI apps, online shopping, entertainment on OTT platforms with captions, and daily communication for many persons with disabilities.</p>.<p>GSMA studies show about 62% of surveyed disabled users now rely on smartphones for these activities. Separate 2019 surveys indicate almost 39% of persons with severe disabilities use assistive <br>technology, with smartphones as their primary tool.</p>.<p>News about this transformation, once reported mainly by NGOs and academia, is now entering mainstream media, though still in a limited way.</p>.<p>Assistive technology now lets disabled individuals share experiences on platforms such as X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Reddit, increasingly influencing coverage as traditional media picks up viral stories.</p>.<p>The government’s approach now uses AI-powered technology to deliver schemes to PwDs in education, health care, and livelihoods. Recent media coverage has begun to reflect this shift.</p>.<p>Many Disabled People’s Organisations believe mainstream media still relies on inspiration tropes, focusing on personal stories of “overcoming” disability. Journalists may struggle to grasp how issues such as accessibility affect persons with disabilities, partly due to limited information. DPOs and NGOs themselves also find it difficult to highlight these issues. The new year could mark a shift, with more channels now available to engage directly with the media.</p>.<p>The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and the Sugamya Bharat campaign have given new dimensions to how the media understands disability issues. With organisations increasingly reaching out to media outlets via workshops, sensitisation sessions, and campaigns, the priorities and focus of newsrooms are also transitioning.</p>.<p>Media coverage is gradually shifting towards inaccessible infrastructure, barriers in education and healthcare, and inclusion as a right.</p>.<p>In 2026, media is expected to increase its focus on employment rights, quotas, AI-powered productivity, workplace accommodation, remote work, and anti-discrimination. The 2026 Census, expanding disability data to all 21 recognised conditions under the RPwD Act, will prompt wider coverage of undercounted conditions such as ADHD and Long Covid, raising calls for better data and policy.</p>.<p>Healthcare access and climate vulnerability are set to gain greater prominence in 2026 debates.</p>.<p>In the United States, enforcement of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, updated in 2024, will require hospitals to meet WCAG 2.1 AA standards for digital platforms and ensure effective communication through interpreters and assistive aids by May 2026. In India, similar obligations exist under the RPWD Act, mandating barrier-free health care, accessible ICT, and free services for low-income persons with disabilities, alongside national digital accessibility standards. Meanwhile, UN and International Labour Organisation forums increasingly highlight the disproportionate impact of climate change on persons with disability, strengthening calls for inclusive disaster planning and social protection.</p>.<p>AI advances have expanded opportunities for disabled persons. Blind users now generate visual content with text-to-image tools, while apps such as Be My AI and Seeing AI describe photos and environments. The use of smart glasses has also increased and may receive wider media coverage.</p>.<p>AI-driven captioning and speech recognition are also improving access for deaf and non-speaking users, including autistic people. As these tools become routine, media coverage is likely to treat them as part of everyday life and work. The extent of this shift will depend on sustained engagement between disabled persons, their organisations, and the media.</p>.<p>AI tools are improving workplace accessibility, while digital platforms are opening new employment and business opportunities. Media coverage in 2026 is likely to focus more on disability-led innovation and the role of accessible technology in reshaping employment.</p>.<p>What can people and organisations do? In 2026, Disabled People’s Organisations and NGOs will need to engage more proactively with journalists, using social media and other channels to frame disability issues in terms of their wider social relevance. Resources such as UNESCO’s manual on Disability Equality in the Media and the NCPEDP–Jindal Guide to Reporting on Disability can support more consistent and informed coverage.</p>.<p><strong>For journalists covering disability</strong></p>.<p>In 2026, journalists are likely to frame disability coverage around expanded census data, AI-driven productivity, job reservation debates, healthcare mandates, and climate vulnerability. Disabled people are increasingly treated as experts and primary sources, rather than depicted only through inspirational stories.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>