Watch | Shah Rukh Khan mistakenly interrupts live show after KKR's win over SRH, apologises to commentators

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was over the moon on Tuesday after his team Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad during their IPL qualifier at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Khan, as is his tradition, after the match ended, took a victory lap around the grounds of the stadium with his children Suhana and AbRam. Waving to the crowds as he walked, Khan, without realising, ended up walking straight in front of the camera where former cricketers Akaash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, and Suresh Raina, who were recording a live show for match analysis.
A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media and fans praised the actor for his humility and some even laughed at the goof-up.
Ever the gentleman, the superstar apologised profusely and hugged the three former cricketers.
The moment he realised his mistake, Khan is seen apologising to Chopra with folded hands, saying, "I am so sorry." The former cricketer tells him, "Arre, it's absolutely fine, you made our day."
Chopra then is seen facing the audience as he says, "Oh, what a man! what a legend! He did not even realise that he walked into the show. He was very apologetic, but I said, ‘You made our day. You are the showstopper," Aakash said.
Suresh Raina later took to his social media to share photos from the interaction.
Published 22 May 2024, 16:43 IST