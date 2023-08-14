Watch: Student proudly unfurls Indian flag at graduation ceremony abroad

With Independence Day on August 15, patriotic fervour is high, as is evident from the reactions garnered by a video shared by an Indian Administrative Officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, showing an Indian student unfurling the national flag during his graduation ceremony overseas.
In the video, posted on August 11, the student can be seen dressed in traditional attire and donning a graduation robe. When his name is called, the Indian student walks onto the stage and with folded hands greets those in attendance.
Then, he proceeds to take the tricolour out of his pocket and unfurl it on stage. The closing moments of the video shows the student proudly walk with the tricolour after getting his degree.
Awanish Sharan, the officer who shared the video, wrote "He got a degree and won millions heart".
The video attracted a lot of positive responses, with one individual writing "Wearing an Indian dress, celebrating with Indian flag you won the golden heart".
However, naysayers joined this party too with another individual commenting "Its emotional but Will you approve it if a Pakistani or any other foreigner does it in India? Just a point to ponder."
Notably, this is not the first show of patriotism by an Indian student at a graduation ceremony abroad. In May this year, Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that his son coupled the traditional graduation gown and cap with the Indian flag on his stole when getting his degree from New York University.
"My Son Flaunting the National Flag with Pride during his Graduation Ceremony", the armyman wrote.