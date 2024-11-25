WCD minister launches campaign against gender based violence

<p>New Delhi: Union women and child development minister Annapurna Devi along with union rural development minister Shivraj Chouhan on Monday launched a national campaign against gender violence.</p><p>The campaign, #AbKoiBahanaNahi, is to advance the rights of women and individuals of diverse genders and stop gender-based discrimination, said the WCD minister. “This campaign aims to empower women to break free from shame and societal constraints, enabling them to report the atrocities they have faced and fight for their dignity,” Annapurna Devi said. </p><p>The campaign, apart from being a joint effort between the ministries of Women and Child Development and Rural Development, is supported by UN Women. It builds on the UN’s global campaign #NoExcuse which draws attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women globally, and calls for accountability and action</p><p>“If women are to be completely empowered, then women empowerment, social empowerment, political empowerment, and educational empowerment must be achieved. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, women empowerment initiatives are being implemented as a campaign,” Chouhan said. </p><p>The launch event was attended by members of Self Help Groups, staff from service providers for redressal for survivors of violence against women and girls such as One Stop Centres and Aanganwadi workers, amongst others. </p>