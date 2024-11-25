Home
WCD minister launches campaign against gender based violence

The campaign, #AbKoiBahanaNahi, is to advance the rights of women and individuals of diverse genders and stop gender-based discrimination, said the WCD minister.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 18:21 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 18:21 IST
India NewsWCDAnnapurna Devi

