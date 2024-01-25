'We are not monsters,' says SC; permits withdrawal of PIL challenging fundamental rights

New Delhi: "We are not monsters," the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it allowed a petitioner to withdraw a controversial PIL, which sought the court's ruling to declare the fundamental rights provided to citizens under Articles 20 and 22 as ultra vires, or beyond the powers, of Part III of the Constitution.

The PIL was filed by Tamil Nadu resident PK Subramanian through lawyer Naresh Kumar, and the apex court had voiced displeasure over Advocates- on-Record (AoRs) unmindfully appending their signature to such petitions.

While Article 20 deals with protection in respect of conviction for offences, Article 22 pertains to protection against arrest and detention in certain cases. Both are included in Part III of the Constitution that deals with fundamental rights.

Only an AoR is entitled to act and plead for a party in the Supreme Court.

AoR cannot be reduced to mere signing authorities, the Supreme Court had observed on October 31, 2023 while slamming the practice of them signing petitions without examining their content.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, since retired, had also appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court and sought suggestions to improve the AoR system.