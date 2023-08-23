Home
india

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

This sounds the bugle for a developed India, said the Prime Minister.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 13:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the country on the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the Moon.

This sounds the bugle for a developed India, said the Prime Minister, who joined through video conference the scientists at ISRO to witness the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3.

"We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written," he said.

Modi, who is on an official visit to South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, joined the scientists gathered at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

(Published 23 August 2023, 13:10 IST)
