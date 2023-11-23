West Asia war could flare up into regional conflict, warns PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised a warning on the Israel-Hamas conflict escalating into a regional confrontation while noting that a permanent solution needed to be found following the two-state approach.
Expressing concern over the instability in West Asia at the G20 virtual summit, the PM said there was zero tolerance for terrorism among member countries and the loss of innocent lives, especially children and women, was unacceptable.
The virtual summit marks the end of India's G20 presidency, which has now been passed on to Brazil.
"A permanent solution to the Israel-Palestine issue is needed following the two-state approach," he said.
Briefing the media, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said several leaders spoke on the Israel-Hamas conflict with calls made for extending humanitarian assistance.
Asked about the two state solution, the Foreign Minister said many countries spoke on it but there was no consensus.
The Prime Minister welcomed the news about the release of hostages.
The virtual summit was attended by Brazilian President Luiz In cio Lula da Silva, UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina among others.