B-Tech grad dies after jumping off PG's fifth floor in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old job aspirant allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of a paying guest accommodation in eastern Bengaluru's Whitefield on Thursday.
Police identified the deceased as Arun Kumar, a B-Tech graduate from Kalaburagi. He was staying as a paying guest at Gandhipura in Whitefield and was looking for a job.
Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Kumar allegedly jumped off when no one was around. The body was sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. Police didn't find a death note and are treating the incident as a suicide.
Published 09 May 2024, 21:39 IST