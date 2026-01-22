Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

SIR 2.0 | 110 died due to anxiety, my poems on voters' agony to be published: Mamata Banerjee

Inaugurating the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, she said that her 162nd book, a compilation of 26 poems on the agony faced by people due to the SIR, will come out in this edition of the fair.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us