15 injured as bus hits roadside tree in West Bengal's Nadia

<p>Kolkata: Around 15 people were injured as the bus on which they were travelling hit a roadside tree in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The accident happened in Tehatta when the bus was heading to Krishnagar from Karimpur, they said.</p>.<p>The injured persons were admitted to the Tehatta Subdivision Hospital, they said.</p>.<p>"The conditions of a few people are very critical and they are being sent to the Shaktinagar Zilla Hospital," a police officer said.</p>.<p>An investigation was started to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said.</p>.<p>The bus will be examined for technical glitches, he added.</p>