3 coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah, no casualties

<p>Kolkata: Three coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/howrah">Howrah </a>in West Bengal early on Saturday, a South Eastern Railway official said.</p><p>No casualties or major injuries have been reported so far, he said.</p><p>The derailment occurred at Nalpur around 5:30 am, the SER official said.</p><p>"The weekly special train derailed at Nalpur, about 40 km from Kolkata. No casualties or major injuries have been reported so far," SER spokesperson Omprakash Charan said.</p><p>Two coaches - a third AC economy and a third AC - and a parcel van of the train got derailed when the rake was crossing over from one track to another, he said.</p><p>The 22850 Secunderabad – Shalimar Weekly Express was passing through Nalpur station in the Kharagpur Division when the coaches derailed, he said.</p><p>An accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur reached the derailment spot, he said. Buses have also been sent to ferry the passengers to their destinations.</p><p>He said that restoration work was in progress.</p><p>Some express trains and EMU locals were detained or delayed due to the accident, Charan said.</p><p>A helpline (032229-3764) at Kharagpur has been made operational, he said.</p><p>A departmental inquiry into the accident will be initiated, the SER official added.</p>