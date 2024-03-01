Ahead of PM Modi's visit, TMC questions 'non-release' of MGNREGA dues to Bengal

TMC leader Santanu Sen said, "Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister is again commencing his tour of Bengal. The BJP had won 18 seats from the state in 2019 but the BJP-led central government has withheld the funds of the state in various schemes, including the MGNREGA dues. The 18 MPs requested the Centre to stop releasing the dues to the state."

He also said, "It is the Mamata Banerjee government which is now clearing the dues to workers."

The West Bengal government had on Monday commenced the payment of dues to approximately 30 lakh MGNREGA workers, amounting to Rs 2,700 crore, which was pending since March 2022.