Amit Malviya, Mohammed Salim booked for circulating Bengal public flogging video after victim lodges complaint

Malviya said that it is unlikely that the woman filed the complaint on her own accord and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "trying to fix political adversaries instead of getting justice for the victim."

"The video was all over Bengal media and several users had picked it up, even before it reached Delhi. It is unlikely that the woman has done so on her own accord because she is obviously oblivious of facts. She has been made to file this complaint because she has to live in TMC infested Chopra," he wrote on X.

The public flogging incident which made headlines last week, took place in Chopra town of Uttar Dinajpur district. The victim woman and a man, said to be in a extramarital relationship were beaten mercilessly by a purported local TMC leader called Tajimul Islam, popularly known as JCB in the area. Islam has been arrested by the police.