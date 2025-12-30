Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Amit Shah accuses Mamata Banerjee of facilitating illegal immigration; Bengal CM asks for HM's resignation

Chief Minister Mamata blamed him for failing to stop the infiltration of the terrorists from Pakistan and areas illegally occupied by Pakistan into Kashmir.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 17:01 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 17:01 IST
