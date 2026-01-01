Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

At 28, TMC recasts identity politics as West Bengal heads into high-stakes poll year

Nearly 15 years into office, the party enters not just another year but an election cycle, with the 2026 Assembly polls barely three months away.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us