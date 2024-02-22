Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar visits Sandeshkhali

A police officer was heard stating, "You can very well go and visit Sandeshkhali. But only your security personnel would be allowed to accompany you. No other BJP leader would be allowed to accompany you."

Majumdar, in his attempt to negotiate for the inclusion of the party's district president due to his unfamiliarity with the terrain, remarked, "This visit was not planned. All of a sudden it was decided. So, if my district president doesn't accompany me, how will I reach the residence of my local leaders?"

However, his request was not granted.

Subsequently, during his journey to Sandeshkhali, Majumdar expressed his intent to stand in solidarity with the local populace.

"I will meet the locals, my party leaders, and then go to the police station and talk to the police personnel," he asserted.