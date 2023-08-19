Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to attend meeting of state’s imams, muezzins

The said conference will bring the chief minister face-to-face with a section of opinion-makers in the community. While a by-election, earlier this year, had the Trinamool taking the loser's seat, the party has done well in the recent panchayat polls, which also stood out for bloodshed and violence.

The minority votes that once offered the Left a strong base, have kept the Trinamool – as the successive results have shown – strong in regional politics. While the Trinamool has repeatedly stated that its welfare efforts cover all sections of the society, its political opponents – primarily the BJP – have maintained that the party practises politics of “appeasement”.

Mohammad Yahiya, president, Bengal Imam Association, said that the honorarium offered to imams (and muezzins) should be increased. Besides, there are other issues, concerning imams, that have remained unresolved.

On being asked if there’s “disappointment” among the community, as being perceived in political circles, Yahiya said, “We are really disappointed. But we have not shifted away. Under the given situation, we are definitely supporting her.”

Several imam-organisations are expected to be represented at the venue, which has a capacity of over 12,000 seats. There’s a section, however, that’s not keen about the meeting, a source adds.

Earlier this month, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader, in a post, had claimed that the Trinamool had been shocked after losing the by-election. “I urge the respected imam sahibs to kindly bring up the issue of unemployment in the conference,” he had stated. “Kindly ask the ruling party leaders, who hold important positions in the WB govt; what measures have the state govt taken to bring back these people,” he had mentioned.