Bengal doctor rape-murder: Will hand case over to CBI if police don't solve it by Sunday, promises Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday promised that the case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar government hospital would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if local police were unable to solve the matter by Sunday.
"I want the Police to arrest the accused as early as possible. If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI," ANI reported the TMC supremo say.
Mamata also visited the residence of the murdered R G Kar hospital doctor and talked to her parents and family members.
The body of the woman post-graduate trainee who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 12 August 2024, 08:30 IST