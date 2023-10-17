Bengal govt offers crop insurance money to farmers affected by inadequate rainfall

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress, in a post, laid emphasis on the state’s dues being withheld by the Centre, and issued a reminder that the money was due by this month's end. “With the people of Bengal, every step of the way! Unlike the BJP zamindars who believe in looting the poor and filling their coffers, we are wholeheartedly committed to serving the people and ensuring their welfare,” the Trinamool stated on X.

The Trinamool added, “Our fight for Bengal’s rightful dues under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana is still on. BJP zamindars, remember the deadline for positive resolution: 31 October!”

The post also shared a visual, with text attributed to party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee: “It is the solemn duty and responsibility of our Maa, Mati, Manush government to tirelessly work for the welfare of our people.”

While addressing a gathering in Diamond Harbour on Monday, Banerjee had told people that the “way people had descended on the streets to fight for their rights (demand release of their dues) was a mere trailer”, and the “full movie” will be shown after October 31 beginning November 1.

Banerjee asked people for six months’ time, promising that dues will be taken from the Centre, and if it doesn’t happen, the state government can arrange for the pending wages. “We don’t have to depend on anyone. Trinamool will arrange for rightful dues before June 30 next year,” a party release quoted him as saying.