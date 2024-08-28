Bengal govt will amend existing laws to ensure death penalty to rapists: Mamata

Coming down heavily on the BJP for calling a 12-hour bandh, Banerjee said, “They called the bandh since they wanted political dividends over a dead body. The BJP is trying to exploit the emotions of ordinary people in the wake of the death of the young woman. They want to malign Bengal and plotted a conspiracy to derail the probe into her death so that the victim and her family do not get justice.” She also alleged that the BJP was "indulging in large-scale cyber crimes using AI, causing social unrest".