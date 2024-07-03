Bengal police make first arrest for crimes against women under BNS

Kolkata: West Bengal recorded its first arrest for crimes against women under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023 when a man in Narendrapur, South 24 Parganas district, was apprehended for allegedly molesting his minor daughter, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as a casting director in the Bengali television industry, was arrested on Monday subsequent to a complaint filed by his wife at Narendrapur police station. She accused him of sexually molesting their daughter when no one else was present at home, police said.