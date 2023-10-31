Bengal's Singur Saga: A Timeline of Tata Motors' Nano Project

In a major victory for Tatas, an arbitral tribunal has awarded Tata Motors a compensation of over Rs 766 crore for the losses incurred because of protests by Trinamool Congress that stalled its small car project at Singur in West Bengal.
Here's how it all went down:
May 2006: Left Front government decides to acquire 997 acres at Singur in West Bengal's Hooghly district for the Nano car factory of Tata Motors.
June 1, 2006: Protests against land acquisition before Singur BDO office.
July 2006: Gazette notification by Bengal government for acquisition of land at Singur.
Sep 25, 2006: Handing over of first lot of compensation cheques to land losers commences at Singur BDO office.
Oct 9, 2006: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee calls a 24-hour bandh in West Bengal to protest alleged forcible acquisition of land.
Dec 4, 2006: Banerjee launches an indefinite hunger strike at Esplanade in Kolkata which continued for 25 days.
Dec 28, 2006: Banerjee withdraws hunger strike after letters from President APJ Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Oct 3, 2008: Tatas decide to shift Nano car project to Sanand in Gujarat.
Oct 30, 2023: Arbitral tribunal awards Tata Motors a compensation of over Rs 766 crore for losses incurred because of protests by Trinamool that stalled its Nano car project at Singur.
Oct 30, 2023: TMC downplays Tata Motors' win in arbitral proceedings, says legal avenues open before state government.