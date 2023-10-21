Bribery accusation: TMC maintains distance from Mahua Moitra

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has decided to maintain distance from the controversy surrounding its MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing allegations of taking bribes for raising questions in Parliament.

Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy group Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about Adani Group, recently claimed in a signed affidavit that she targeted Gautam Adani to 'malign and embarrass' Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose “impeccable reputation” gave opposition no opportunity to attack him.