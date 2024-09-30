Home
Calcutta HC orders interim bail to man in custody for over 11 years on charge of killing stepdaughters

The bodies of the two girls, aged 9 and 15, were found near Dhakuria and Park Circus railway stations in the city, situated about five km apart, in January, 2012 on two consecutive days.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:15 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 10:15 IST
