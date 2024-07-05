Calcutta High Court directs CBI to retrieve TET 2014 OMR sheets

The court also instructed the CBI to seek assistance from expert public or private organisations such as NIC, WIPRO, TCS, INFOSYS, etc., to determine whether the existing servers, hard discs, and computers belonging to M/s. S Basu Roy and Co, to which some work for the TET examination process was allegedly outsourced, and/or the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) contain any digital traces of the scanned original OMR sheets from TET 2014.