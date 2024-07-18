Home
Calcutta High Court orders issuance of death certificates of three Nandigram men missing since 2007

PTI
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 11:59 IST

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that death certificates be issued to the kin of three persons who had gone missing in 2007 after participating in a rally at Nandigram at the height of the anti-land acquisition movement there.

The family members had moved the high court in 2023 seeking direction to the local panchayat authorities to issue the death certificates of Aditya Bera, Satyen Polle and Balaram Singh, who have been missing for more than 16 years.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed the panchayat authorities to issue death certificates to the next of kin of the three persons within a month of this order.

The court also asked the panchayat authorities to help them in filing applications for getting the death certificates.

Bera, Polle and Singh had gone missing from a procession at Gokulnagar in Purba Medinipur district's Nandigram on November 10, 2007, at the height of the anti-land acquisition movement there.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in the opposition then, had spearheaded a movement against the Left Front government’s acquisition of arable land in Nandigram and Singur for industrialisation.

Published 18 July 2024, 11:59 IST
