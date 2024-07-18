Calcutta High Court orders issuance of death certificates of three Nandigram men missing since 2007

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that death certificates be issued to the kin of three persons who had gone missing in 2007 after participating in a rally at Nandigram at the height of the anti-land acquisition movement there.

The family members had moved the high court in 2023 seeking direction to the local panchayat authorities to issue the death certificates of Aditya Bera, Satyen Polle and Balaram Singh, who have been missing for more than 16 years.

Justice Shampa Sarkar directed the panchayat authorities to issue death certificates to the next of kin of the three persons within a month of this order.