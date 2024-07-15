Car hits express train at manned railway crossing in Bengal, none injured

Kolkata: A car passed under a closing level crossing gate and dashed into a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal on Sunday night, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had less speed and the SUV was bereft of any passenger while the driver did not suffer any major injuries.

"The incident took place when the driver of the SUV disregarded the gateman's calls to stop as he was closing the level crossing gate and the car hit the side of the approaching train's engine around 8.40 pm during a bid to cross the tracks. This could have been a major accident," the Railway spokesperson said.