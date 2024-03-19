Caught in catch-22: Matua body asks members not to apply under CAA till formation of new government

"Most of them don't have valid documentation. These documents won't mean anything if there is scrutiny about their citizenship as they don't have proper citizenship certificates," he stated.

Several Matua leaders, who did not wish to be named, claimed that voter and Aadhaar cards are very easily available illegally.

Reacting to the new communication to the Matua community, TMC MP and prominent member of the community, Mamata Bala Thakur, said "The hoax of the CAA is now out in the open. The BJP has tried to fool them before the elections."

Meanwhile, a recent remark by Union minister Shantanu Thakur that he too would apply for citizenship under CAA has caused a lot of confusion among the people.

Thakur, while trying to allay the fears of a section of the Matua community had said, "Although I am an Indian citizen since my grandfather had a citizenship card. I will apply for citizenship only to check if I am denied any benefit or not.”

The TMC, which has been opposed to CAA, dared the union minister to apply for citizenship.

"As far as I know, he is a born Indian. Now he has said that he would also apply for citizenship. So did he become a union minister without being a citizen of this country? I challenge him to apply for citizenship or else he should apologise for trying to fool the people," Mamata Bala Thakur said.

The community, with an estimated population of three million in the state, can tilt the scales in favour of a political party in more than 30 assembly seats in Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas districts bordering Bangladesh.

Since the '90s, political parties have courted the support of the Matuas, whose substantial population and tendency to vote cohesively render them a valuable voting bloc akin to minority groups, particularly in alignment with the BJP's stance on the CAA.

The promise of implementing the controversial CAA was a major electoral platform for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in West Bengal. The saffron party's leaders believe it played a significant role in the BJP's ascendancy in the state.