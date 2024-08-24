CBI registers FIR against former R G Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh over corruption charges

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The CBI collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday and proceeded to re-register the FIR, the official said.