CBI registers FIR against former R G Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh over corruption charges

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday ordered the transfer of the probe into alleged financial irregularities in the hospital during Ghosh's tenure to CBI from the state-formed SIT.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 10:58 IST

Comments

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Follow live updates on doctor rape-murder case here

The CBI collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday and proceeded to re-register the FIR, the official said.

The high court had issued directives on a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

The college has come into media glare following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on August 9, they said.

The high court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 17 to review the report.

Published 24 August 2024, 10:58 IST
