Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Centre at times begging before US, at times before China: Mamata

The chief minister also accused the BJP of blocking discussions on the alleged attacks on Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 12:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 12:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeIndian politcs

Follow us on :

Follow Us