<p>Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday started simultaneous raids at various places in West Bengal, targeting individuals and businesses found to be allegedly involved in a sand smuggling racket, a senior official said.</p>.<p>ED teams raided offices in Kolkata's Bentinck Street area, Lalgarh and Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district, while another search operation was conducted at the residence of a businessman in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, he said.</p>.<p>"These raids are part of our investigation into illegal sand mining. The ED operations started from early morning," the official said.</p>.<p>The ED sleuths are combing through business records, financial documents, and properties linked to the racket, he added. </p>