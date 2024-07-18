Family, well-wishers of Kalimpong ex-serviceman seek President's help to bring him back from Russia

"We have no clue about Urgen. The last time I spoke to him was around 7 PM on Monday, and since then, there has been no trace of him. We are worried about him," Pradhan said.

It was also in the same evening that Urgen spoke to his wife, Ambika, who resides in the Kalimpong with their two daughters. "The last time Urgen was seen online was around 7.17 PM on Monday," Pradhan said.

Urgen, in his mid-40s, is an ex-serviceman who went to Russia on January 18 in search of a better job. He had allegedly informed his family members during his communications from Russia that he was forced into duty with the second battalion of the 144th brigade of the Russian Army and was sent to the frontlines to fight in the ongoing Ukraine war.