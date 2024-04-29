JOIN US
Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Burrabazar building

'The fire broke out at a residential building on Govindo Mohan Lane beside Nakhoda Masjid in the central part of the city. At the moment the fire has been brought under control,' said a senior officer of the Fire and Emergency Services department.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 04:41 IST

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in a residential building in the city's congested Burrabazar area on Monday morning, police said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, they said.

At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that broke out at around 5.15 am, an official said.

"The fire broke out at a residential building on Govindo Mohan Lane beside Nakhoda Masjid in the central part of the city. At the moment the fire has been brought under control," a senior officer of the Fire and Emergency Services department told PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

(Published 29 April 2024, 04:41 IST)
labourers from Assam and West Bengal

