GSI launches meteorite repository in Kolkata

Inaugurated recently by GSI Director General Asit Saha, the ‘Meteorite Gallery’ represents significant advancement in the preservation and exhibition of meteorites in India, a spokesperson of the scientific agency said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 05:11 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 05:11 IST
